1 hour ago

Ghana runs a greater risk of recording mass deaths if people still continue to disregard adherence to the safety protocols to help fight COVID-19, Dr. Justice Yankson, General Secretary for the Ghana Medical Association has said.

Dr Justice Yankson was speaking over the recent disregard of government’s laid down COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to the medical practitioner, although nobody wishes mass COVID-19 deaths for the country, quite a number of people have stopped adhering to the safety precautions disregarding the fact that the virus is still in the country.

“You can recollect that in America when it started happening the burials were just a few, but it got to a time they were having mass burials because the numbers were just overwhelming. Ghana has been fortunate to the point that we started with relatively very small numbers so it was easy for families to be part while the state representative from the Ministry of Health and its agencies were also doing their work”, he said.

He explained that it will be prudent for the masses to be cautious and continue to adhere to the preventive measures,

This is in line with the admission by the sacked Deputy Minister of Trade, Carlos Ahenkorah over breach of the Covid-19 protocols after testing positive.