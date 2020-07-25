17 minutes ago

Latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on the country’s coronavirus situation shows that as of Friday, July 24, 2020, total case count is now 31, 057 after 691 new infections.

The update also indicates that eight more persons have died from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 161.

However, 27,801 persons have recovered from the virus.

Active cases, therefore, stands at 3,095.

Below is the latest regional breakdown of the situation in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region – 16,068

Ashanti Region – 7,267

Western Region – 2,467

Central Region – 1,328

Eastern Region – 1,214

Volta Region – 568

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 413

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9