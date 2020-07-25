Latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on the country’s coronavirus situation shows that as of Friday, July 24, 2020, total case count is now 31, 057 after 691 new infections.
The update also indicates that eight more persons have died from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 161.
However, 27,801 persons have recovered from the virus.
Active cases, therefore, stands at 3,095.
Below is the latest regional breakdown of the situation in Ghana.
Greater Accra Region – 16,068
Ashanti Region – 7,267
Western Region – 2,467
Central Region – 1,328
Eastern Region – 1,214
Volta Region – 568
Bono Region – 421
Bono East Region – 413
Northern Region – 302
Western North Region – 298
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 172
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9
