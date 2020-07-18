2 hours ago

Ghana has recorded 447 new cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the country’s case count to 26,572.

Five more persons who tested positive have succumbed to the coronavirus in Ghana taking the death toll to 144, according to a Ghana Health Service‘s (GHS) Friday evening update.

The Ghana Health Service says these are samples that were taken from the period between 13 June to 13 July 2020 but reported from the lab on July 14.

According to the GHS, 22,915 persons have recovered/ been discharged.

The active cases have dropped to 3,513.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 14,674

Ashanti Region – 5,607

Western Region – 2,218

Central Region – 1,140

Eastern Region – 1,012

Volta Region – 460

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Western North Region – 216

Bono East Region – 206

Oti Region – 139

Bono Region – 107

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 71

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9