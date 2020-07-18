Ghana has recorded 447 new cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the country’s case count to 26,572.
Five more persons who tested positive have succumbed to the coronavirus in Ghana taking the death toll to 144, according to a Ghana Health Service‘s (GHS) Friday evening update.
The Ghana Health Service says these are samples that were taken from the period between 13 June to 13 July 2020 but reported from the lab on July 14.
According to the GHS, 22,915 persons have recovered/ been discharged.
The active cases have dropped to 3,513.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 14,674
Ashanti Region – 5,607
Western Region – 2,218
Central Region – 1,140
Eastern Region – 1,012
Volta Region – 460
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 271
Western North Region – 216
Bono East Region – 206
Oti Region – 139
Bono Region – 107
Ahafo Region – 103
Upper West Region – 71
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9
