2 hours ago

Ghana’s embassy in China has directed all staff to work from home as the rate of infections of the deadly Coronavirus keeps going up and many more deaths recorded.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng explains that the decision to institute the ‘work from home policy’ is to prevent staff from coming into personal contact with each other and others who visit the embassy.

Ambassador Edward Boateng also disclosed to ABC News that in an attempt to ensure that Ghanaian community and students are stranded, 24-hour hotlines have been provided in case one needs assistance.

“For now, the Embassy has instituted a work from home policy with the view of avoiding personal contact and has also provided 24 hours hotlines for the Ghanaian community and students,” Ghana’s Ambassador to China told ABC News.

China’s National Health Commission said on Monday that 908 persons have died to the Coronavirus after a record 97 people died on Sunday.

Currently, there are about 40, 171 people in China with the virus, indicating an increase of nearly 3, 062 cases mainly in Hubei Province, where the outbreak was first recorded in December 2019.

Despite the policy to allow staff to work from home, work at the embassy has not ground to a halt as the Ambassador indicated that his outfit is constantly working with the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians in China.

He suggested that considerations are ongoing over the possibility of transporting Ghanaians in China, particularly students, back home as the virus spread gets worst.

Source: ABC News