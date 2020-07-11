2 hours ago

Six lives have been lost to the novel coronavirus in Ghana, pushing the country’s total COVID-19-related deaths to 135.

According to the Ghana Health Services’ latest update, the country has also recorded 371 new cases as well as 19,212 recoveries/discharges.

However, the data given represent results of samples taken as of July 7, 2020.

Below is the Regional Breakdown of the confirmed cases

Greater Accra Region - 13,194

Ashanti Region - 5,078

Western Region - 2,052

Central Region - 1,076

Eastern Region - 911

Volta Region - 378

Upper East Region - 282

Northern Region - 187

Western North Region - 156

Bono East Region - 142

Oti Region - 115

Bono Region - 96

Upper West Region - 70

Savannah Region - 51

Ahafo Region - 36

North East Region - 9