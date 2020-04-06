2 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has directed staff who are pregnant or nursing babies not to report for work as the nation battles to get a hold on coronavirus.

Additionally, National Service Personnel and drivers without assigned official vehicles are to be excused from duty.

“National Service Personnel, interns, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and drivers without assigned official vehicles are to be excused from work with immediate effect. Rotational Nurses and officers in the residency program are exempted”

The directive is contained in a memo dated April 2, 2020, issued by the Director-General of GHS Dr. Patrick Aboagye and addressed to all Divisional Directors of GHS across the Country as a measure to reduce staff strength in response to Coronavirus pandemic.

The Memo cited by Starr News explained that Management of GHS took the decision to reduce staffing levels of those operating at the national level to avoid “non-essential” commuting or travelling, overcrowding and contacts with others to enhance social distancing as to prevent the spread of infections at the workplace.

The memo stated further that “all Directors and Deputy Directors are required to be at post during this period and those who need to take days off are to request in writing”

GHS instructed that “all Directors are to select critical staff in their Divisions to be at Post during this period. Officers who will be working from home will be contacted when their services are required at the office”

The Memo also barred visiting at the hospital except those who have specific appointment.

Health workers in Ghana continue to agitate over lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at various health facilities exposing them to high risk of being infected. Two doctors and a nurse have tested for the virus in Ghana.

Ghana confirmed nine(9) new cases of COVID-19 on April 4, 2020, increasing the national case count to 214.

