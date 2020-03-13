1 hour ago

The Ghana International School (GIS) has shut down after two cases of the deadly coronavirus were confirmed in Ghana.

It comes hours after the German Swiss International school also announced closure over the virus.

In a statement, the GIS said: “After consultation with the GIS Board of Directors I would like to announce that the Ghana International School will CLOSE at the end of the School Day today, 13th March 2020 at 3:30pm for the next two weeks till 27th March, 2020.

“This early closure is in line with Board Policy on Emergencies. All families have received detailed information regarding the closure and information regarding our Virtual Learning Environment. We look forward to resuming school on Tuesday 14th April, 2020 after the Easter Break”.

Also, the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana has shut down after a key staff tested positive for Coronavirus.

All staff of the Embassy have been quarantined while contact tracing is being done by the Embassy together with the Ghana Health Service to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

A post on Facebook Friday, March 13, read “The Embassy of Norway can confirm that one of our colleagues has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The person is in quarantine and the Embassy is in close dialogue with Ghana Health Service.

“Routine contact tracing has commenced. All staff are also in quarantine, and we are fully committed to assist with containment,” the statement added.

“The Embassy is closed to the public until further notice, but staff are operating from home. We are thankful for the care and assistance offered by Ghana’s health authorities and WHO Ghana, and also for the compassion shown. We urge everybody to follow the preventive measures issued by the WHO and Ghanaian authorities,” the statement added.

Ghana on Thursday, March 12, confirmed two cases of the deadly virus. One of the infected persons is a Norwegian diplomat in Ghana, while the other is a Ghanaian who returned from Turkey.

So far the Coronavirus scourge has infected over 125, 000 people globally killing over 4600 people. However, over 60,000 people have also recovered from the infection.

starrfm