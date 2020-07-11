30 minutes ago

As the novel Coronavirus continues to tighten its grips on nations, renowned Ghanaian preacher, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has admonished government of Ghana to strengthen its consultation mechanisms in order to avert sharing blames.

According to the international evangelist, the existing divided discourse and regular apportioning of blame will only hamper efforts meant to contain the spread of the disease.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview that the virus has so far proven to be non-selective thus, the need for a more united front in curtailing its spread.

Since Ghana recorded its first Coronavirus cases in March, there have been several instances of blame games most of which were targeted at the Akufo-Addo-led government by the main opposition NDC.

On the back of this and other related developments, Dr Tetteh noted that, “…The most vulnerable time for any leader of the world today is the time we live in…the most important thing is that we should consult…otherwise, we’ll take decisions that are not beneficial…so I will urge leadership in every sphere; NDC, NPP, CPP others to have a way of coming together so the consultation level will be okay so we don’t share blames.”

He argued that science and its related agencies have failed to provide viable solutions to end the pandemic so far, a situation which according to him, provides enough grounds to rather turn to God.

“Coronavirus had rendered all of us naked including the scientists. Science has no solution, medics have no solution and pharmaceutical has no solution. The solution is only the finger of God and as a matter of fact, science at one stage tried to play God and God made sure that the hypocrisy of science is exposed…even WHO keep retracting some of their words,” he argued.

“We need the hand of God like never before,” he concluded.

Ghana has so far recorded 23,834 cases of coronavirus with 135 deaths and 19,212 discharges/recoveries.

Source: Ghanaweb