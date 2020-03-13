54 minutes ago

One of the two persons confirmed as having contracted the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a Ghanaian, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed.

According to him, one of the two males who entered Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) works abroad and returned to Ghana for a visit with the disease.

The other person is a Norwegian citizen.

He confirmed that the two started showing symptoms on Thursday and reported to a health facility.

The Minister also indicated in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM Friday morning, that the affected persons have been in Ghana for at least a week.

Ghana confirmed two cases of COVID-19 on March 12, 2020, being the first cases to be reported in the country.

According to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the two cases were confirmed at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The Ministry, however, noted that both patients are currently under isolation and are stable.

The two individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So they are imported cases of COVID-19, the statement said.

Source: Ghanaweb.com