2 hours ago

About 16 Zambian medical doctors have been killed by coronavirus.

According to a report by Daily Guide Network, this sad development was announced by the Zambia Medical Association (ZMA).

President of the Zambia Medical Association, Dr. Samson Chisele, said the medical body was disturbed to see the 16 doctors succumb to the virus.

Data from Zambia’s health authorities showed that over the past 24hours, the country has recounted 325 confirmed covid-19 cases with four deaths.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Zambia has recorded a total of 87,872 confirmed cases and 1,202 deaths.