The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey, has confirmed that three (3) Ghanaians have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

According to a report by ABCNewsgh.com, the Minister, however, fell short of disclosing the identities of the three deceased persons.

The three who were domiciled in Italy and Denmark, are said to have contracted the virus while living in the said countries.

Two of the deaths, occurred in the epicentre of the disease in Italy, while the other one was recorded in Denmark.

The coronavirus outbreak has been a huge source of worry to health experts across the globe who are battling to find a cure for it since it showed up in the Chinese city of Wuhan, late 2019.

The disease has impacted on several economies and claimed the lives of more than 7,500 people.

Back home in Ghana, seven cases have been confirmed with no deaths recorded.

