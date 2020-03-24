1 hour ago

The NDC Covid-19 technical team says the number of confirmed cases in Ghana will rise in the coming days.

Accordingly, the team says, the government must convert its technical team into a crisis management team to properly deal with the situation.

Speaking at a press briefing Tuesday, Chairman for the team Prosper Bani said: “first of all, the Government’s Technical Committee must be elevated into a Crisis management team, to reflect that it is no longer an ordinary technical committee but that it is a committee made up of all sectors of the economy, to address the crisis that confronts us today.”

He noted “today, we have the number 52. From all my assessment and the conversation with the NDC technical team, there is an expectation that his number will rise, and it will rise very very fast.”

“So be prepared for the rough ride. I can also tell you that this condition will worsen before it gets better if we put our acts together. It is doable if we work as a team if we work collectively and as one nation with one objective leading to the same solution,” he added.

All social gatherings have been banned by the President with Ghana’s borders also closed to traffic. People arriving in the country are to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The Ghana Tourism Authority on Monday also ordered the indefinite closure of all beaches across the country as part of measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Globally, 392,159 people have been infected with 17,138 deaths and 102,850 people fully recovered.

China, Italy, USA, Spain, Germany and the UK are the worst-hit countries in the world with South Africa and Egypt the hardest-hit countries on the African continent.