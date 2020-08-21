27 minutes ago

The Moroccan authorities have imposed tight new restrictions on movement in Casablanca and Marrakesh - the country's main tourist hubs - following a spike in coronavirus infections.

Several districts of the two cities will be closed off, with restaurants, coffeehouses and businesses operating at reduced hours.

Some public parks and beaches in Casablanca have been closed.

On Tuesday, partial lockdowns were ordered in the capital, Rabat, and the port city of Tangiers, with armoured vehicles patrolling the streets and police manning checkpoints.

Morocco has recorded more than 46,000 cases of the coronavirus and over 740 deaths.

