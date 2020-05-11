2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a special package for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to aid in the country’s COVID-19 fight.

He said, his government will on Monday, May 11, provide the NCCE with 10,000 locally produced nose masks and cash to enable it effectively carry out its responsibilities as a state agency.

Akufo-Addo in his ninth address to the nation on measures taken against the spread of Coronavirus on Sunday, May 10, 2020, said, this is to among other things to improve the capacity and resource constraints of the NCCE.

He said, “Further, we have extended this gesture to other frontline actors engaged in the fight, with the presentation of five thousand (5,000) PPEs to members of the media, and tomorrow, Monday, 11th May, 10, 000 domestically-produced face masks and more money will be delivered to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to enhance its capacity to undertake the important work it is already doing.”

The challenges of the NCCE were brought to the fore during the initial stages of the novel Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

Josephine Nkrumah, the Chairperson of the NCCE had disclosed that her outfit can only boast of two information vans and it will be difficult for the NCCE to create awareness about the novel virus but the Church of Pentecost came to their aide with 12 additional vans.