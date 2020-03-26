2 hours ago

While topnotch medics are still struggling at the international levels to find a cure for the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, a top Ghanaian prophet, known for the propagation of righteousness, Prophet Francis Kwateng, has divulged the solution to end the pandemic.

According to the founder and leader of the House of Power Ministry (HOP), headquartered at Ahofadiekrom in the Ashanti Region, the only solution to end the widespread occurrence of the infectious disease in Ghana and across the world is 'righteousness'.

The popular televangelist is on record to have made a prophetic declaration in 2019 about a dreadful disease which he said would swoop thousands of lives in the world.

"The Lord has spoken with me. There'll be a deadly disease in this coming year 2020. It will come in the form of a feather-liked animal to hang in the skies and the disease will kill thousands of people in the world", Prophet Kwateng prophesied in a sermon at his church.

Speaking exclusively to a local television station, Royal TV, on the back of the said prophesy, Prophet Kwateng said, God does not give out revelation without a solution, adding that it is only left to the nation to trust what the Lord Almighty has said.

"There's a solution to this pandemic. I know some won't believe but I'll say it. The solution is 'righteousness'", he disclosed.

Prophet Kwateng, however, indicated that the solution comes with a condition. He chided: "the nation should genuinely repent from their sins and turn around to Jesus", that he said will bring the outbreak to an unexpected end.

Asked if the COVID-19 pandemic is a sign of the judgement time, he replied: "What I know is that the Lord says, in the end time, there will be diseases with no cure".

Meanwhile, Ghanaians observed a national day of fasting and prayer on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, to seek the face God to end the spread of the virus.