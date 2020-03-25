2 hours ago

The Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, Rt. Reverend Seth Senyo Agidi has called on churches to show compassion to the citizenry in the wake of coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, showing kindness is a key aspect of the calling of the church and there could be no better time to exhibit it than now.

The call comes as the country observes a national day of prayer and fasting today as the deadly coronavirus ravages the world. So far, two individuals have died in Ghana with 53 cases confirmed.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, the former chair of the Christian Council said the church must demonstrate their calling by show kindness.

“This is the time to show compassion to people and the flock, If we can buy more sanitizers and share for people that is great. We must demonstrate our calling by showing kindness to humans in these challenging times”.

According to Ghana’s Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu, 1030 people were mandatorily quarantined after they arrived in the country on Sunday and Monday.

Samples were taken from 611 people and out of 185 of the samples tested 26 tested positive for COVID-19. More tests are still being carried out according to Mr Agyeman Manu.

Globally, 423,469 people have been infected with 18,909 deaths and 109,153people fully recovered.

China, Italy, USA, Spain, Germany and the UK are the worst-hit countries in the world with South Africa and Egypt the hardest-hit countries on the African continent.

All social gatherings have been banned by the President with Ghana’s borders also closed to traffic. People arriving in the country locked for a 14-day mandatory quarantine.