4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Form 2 Senior High School (SHS) and Junior High School (JHS) students are to return to school from October 5 to December 14, 2020, to complete their academic year.

The President made this known on Sunday, August 30, 2020, during his 16th televised address to the nation on measures taken by his government to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

He said, "Junior High Schools operating with class sizes of 30, and Senior High Schools with class sizes of 25, SHS 2 and JHS 2 students will be in school for 10 weeks to study, and write their end of term examinations.

"SHS 2 students in boarding houses are to return to their various dormitories on 5th October, whilst day students, respecting fully the COVID-19 protocols, will commute from home to their respective schools on the same date."

The President disclosed that, all Junior and Senior High Schools will be fumigated and disinfected.

"Just as was done in the case of final year university, JHS and SHS students, all JHS 2 and SHS 2 students, as well as all teaching and non-teaching staff, will be given reusable face masks. Each school will be provided with Veronica Buckets, gallons of liquid soap, rolls of tissue paper, thermometer guns, and 200 milli-litre containers of sanitizers. JHS 2 students will be given one hot meal a day."

Akufo-Addo indicated that, assemblies and sporting events remain banned, and the use by outsiders of school premises for other activities is still not allowed.

"We will continue to ensure that each school, which does not have its own sickbay, has been mapped to a health facility, and care is provided to the sick by nurses assigned to them," he stated.

President Akufo-Addo further indicated that, nursery, KG, primary 6, JHS 1 and SHS 1 will, however, return to school in January 2021.

“The Ghana Education Service, after further consultations, has decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students. The next academic year will resume in January 2021, with appropriate adjustments made to the curriculum to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year. The relevant dispositions will also be made so that the presence, at the same time, in school of all streams of students, can occur in safety.”