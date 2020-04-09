25 minutes ago

Failure on the part of some Ghanaians to frequently change their hand gloves in this period of COVID-19 has raised concerns as it has emerged that the act can be a significant cause of the spread of the deadly disease.

A Research Scientist at the Department of Pathology, Division of Virology at the University of Cambridge, Sabastine Eugene Arthur, has admonished Ghanaians to stop using hand gloves as one of the measures to curb coronavirus.

According to him, the hand gloves when used incorrectly, can easily spread infections to other people and the environment.

Speaking in a telephone interview on Peace FM's news analysis program, The Platform show, hosted by Nana Yaw Kesse, the Ghanaian Researcher, however, recommended proper handwashing as a substitute for wearing the gloves.

"Let's keep observing the required protocols. Social distancing is very important. And the way some Ghanaians are using their hand gloves is very disturbing, I wish they don't use it all, in fact, they should stop it immediately. To break the chain of infection, one must observe this key measure ...and that is to perform hand hygiene when working or at home. Proper handwashing is very crucial in this fight", SE Arthur admonished, as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded another death in the pandemic, shooting the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the West African nation to 6 as of Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The Ghana Health Service in its updates, revealed that 23 new cases have been recorded, bringing Ghana's total case count at 313.