6 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said government appointees who engage in corruption or corruption-related activities will not be spared if NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, wins the December general elections.

He categorically stated that a new regime of accountability is coming.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 ahead of the NDC manifesto launch at Winneba on Saturday, August 24, 2024, the lawmaker indicated that the manifesto will address issues troubling Ghanaians such as corruption and state capture.

Dafeamekpor added that the high unemployment rate will also be addressed by the next NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama.

“Any government appointee, be it under Akufo-Addo or Mahama, if you misconduct yourself on grounds of corruption, you will not have it easy, a new regime of accountability,” he said.

He added that, “The manifesto will focus on issues of corruption, state capture, issues of great concern to every Ghanaian, job creation.”

The South Dayi MP said NDC has the track record of fighting corruption, citing how some officials during the Mahama era who were sacked for engaging in corruption-related activities.

The NDC has said the party’s 2024 manifesto launch marks the first step to liberating the country from challenges that have held the nation back for too long.