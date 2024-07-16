44 minutes ago

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo has called on Ghanaians, including journalists, to support Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng in his efforts to combat corruption effectively.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Channel One TV, Domelevo commended Mr. Agyebeng for his dedication to the anti-corruption fight, describing his performance as “fantastic” and deserving of public support.

“Let me be very honest with you, I’m one of the people who were not very enthused about the creation of the Office of Special Prosecutor. If it was a lack of mandate, I think the existing institutions could have just been mandated to do their work. But if that is what it will take for us to fight corruption, I have no problem. That is why when [the former Special Prosecutor] Martin Amidu came, I embraced him, and we worked together. You can see the frustrations that he went through, and finally, he bowed out,” Domelevo said.

He highlighted the challenges faced by Agyebeng and the importance of public support in overcoming them. “Now we have Kissi Agyebeng, who is actually on top of the game. Instead of supporting him, you can see that there are institutional arrangements going on. Some funny developments, at times you hear there’s a petition for him to be removed, later on, we heard that the one who petitioned says he didn’t petition. Later we heard Chief Justice say that your petition has been thrown out because we didn’t find any prima facie case. And I said what are all these?”

Domelevo emphasized that the Special Prosecutor needs stability to perform effectively. “If Kissi Agyebeng himself is put in a situation where every day he’s fighting for his job, how effective do you expect him to be? The young man is doing a fantastic job. Many people would have been demoralised and just become like vegetables in the office by now. But he’s still performing, so I think we need to encourage him, he seems to be the only person who has taken the fight against corruption seriously these days and he needs all of us our support including you the journalists.”

He also urged Ghanaians to join the fight against corruption, warning of the dire consequences if left unchecked. “We have a situation even where state properties are being shared just like a cake being shared at a wedding. If we don’t stand up against it, what’s going to happen is that it will become accepted in society and that is to our end…We all have to fight.”

Domelevo’s remarks underscore the critical role of public support in empowering anti-corruption efforts and ensuring accountability in governance.