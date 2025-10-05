3 hours ago

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has identified corruption as one of the biggest impediments to Ghana’s development, urging leaders at all levels to embrace honesty and integrity in public service.

Delivering his address at this year’s Asogli Yam Festival on Sunday, October 5, Togbe Afede emphasized that the nation’s inability to adhere to truth and transparency continues to undermine its progress.

He appealed to both political and traditional authorities to lead by example, upholding truthfulness as a moral foundation for building a fair and prosperous society.

“Corruption has long been a stumbling block to our national development. It stems from our failure to remain steadfast on the path of truth and the principles of honesty,” he said.

“That is why today’s durbar emphasizes honesty, unity, and peace — because only through these can we build a just, peaceful, and prosperous nation,” he added.

Togbe Afede further tied his remarks to the festival’s theme, which centers on unity, peace, and prosperity, reminding Ghanaians that collective integrity is vital for achieving national transformation.