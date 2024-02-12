2 hours ago

Simon Adingra, the rising star of Côte d'Ivoire, hailed the final match against Nigeria in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 as a pinnacle moment in his burgeoning career.

The 22-year-old winger played a pivotal role in his team's victory, contributing assists for both goals and earning the prestigious TotalEnergies Man of the Match award.

Adingra's performance was exceptional, as his dribbling skills, runs, and crosses wreaked havoc on the Nigerian defense throughout the match.

Expressing his joy and gratitude, Adingra attributed the victory to the collective effort of the team, emphasizing that winning the third AFCON title in Côte d'Ivoire's history was an incredible achievement.

"We achieved this together; we are champions of Africa, and it's an unbelievable feeling. This is undoubtedly one of the most memorable moments of my life, and it's all thanks to the hard work of every member of the team," Adingra remarked.

The remarkable turnaround from facing elimination to clinching the championship highlights the resilience and determination of the Ivorian team, culminating in a historic triumph on home soil.