Could Apple turn Siri into a chatbot similar to ChatGPT? A new report suggests Apple is preparing a major Siri overhaul for iOS 27, as pressure mounts on the tech giant to catch up in the global AI race.

A Quiet Assistant Faces a Loud AI Moment

For years, Siri has been a familiar but often understated presence on Apple devices. Now, fresh reports suggest that may be about to change. According to industry insiders, Apple could turn Siri into a chatbot similar to ChatGPT, marking one of the most significant shifts in the company’s approach to artificial intelligence since the assistant’s launch more than a decade ago.

The claims come from Bloomberg technology journalist Mark Gurman, who says Apple is working on a revamped version of Siri that could debut as part of iOS 27. If confirmed, the update would place Siri closer to conversational AI tools that can generate longer, more nuanced responses — a space currently dominated by ChatGPT and similar platforms.

Siri at the Centre of Apple’s WWDC Plans

Sources familiar with Apple’s internal discussions suggest that the upgraded Siri could take centre stage at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. The event is closely watched for signals about Apple’s long-term software strategy, and this year’s edition may offer the clearest indication yet of how seriously the company is taking generative AI.

The reported chatbot version of Siri is said to be codenamed “Campos” and would support both voice and text-based conversations. That would represent a notable departure from Siri’s current design, which focuses primarily on short commands and simple queries rather than extended dialogue.

A Shift From Apple’s Original Vision

Until recently, Apple’s leadership appeared reluctant to turn Siri into a full chatbot. Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, previously made clear that he did not want Siri to mirror competitors.

“I didn’t want Siri to be a chatbot,” he said in earlier remarks, explaining instead that Apple’s AI features should be “integrated so that they were there whenever they were needed.”

However, observers say that position may have softened as rivals surged ahead. The explosive popularity of AI chatbots has changed consumer expectations, putting pressure on Apple to respond.

Playing Catch-Up in the AI Race

It is no secret that Apple has struggled to match the pace of competitors in artificial intelligence. The company has repeatedly delayed the rollout of what it described as a “more personalised Siri,” frustrating users and developers alike.

Last year, Apple reportedly explored partnerships with several AI leaders, including OpenAI and Anthropic, as it searched for ways to accelerate its progress. After months of testing and evaluation, the company ultimately selected Google’s Gemini as its AI partner — a move confirmed by both companies earlier this month.

If Apple does move ahead with a chatbot-style Siri, analysts say it would signal a broader strategic shift. Rather than quietly embedding AI in the background, Apple may now be preparing to place generative AI directly in front of users.

Whether Apple turns Siri into a chatbot similar to ChatGPT remains to be seen. But with iOS 27 on the horizon and WWDC approaching, expectations are growing that Apple is ready to speak more openly — and more intelligently — in the rapidly evolving AI conversation.