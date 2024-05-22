2 hours ago

Esteemed marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro has offered insights into the marital difficulties encountered by celebrities Fella Makafui and Medikal, drawing considerable public interest.

She opined that the couple airing their grievances publicly will not aid in resolving their issues and may even damage their public image.

In an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo on Onua TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Charlotte Oduro suggested that those close to the couple should address the issue privately.

She encouraged the public to offer support to Medikal and Fella rather than criticizing them for the difficulties they are confronting.

When asked for her perspective, the counsellor responded, “The Ghanaian community should be supportive. We shouldn't let them air their disputes in the open. Everyone faces challenges at home. Now is the moment for those who profess their affection to intervene privately and manage the situation.

"It would be appalling if everyone aired their grievances. I implore them to amicably settle their differences, even if it leads to divorce. Allowing society to pass judgment won't be beneficial, as everyone has their own domestic issues," she advised.

These comments come in the wake of Medikal's social media outburst against his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, and an incident where he claimed she reported him to the police.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from Medikal's request for Fella's cousin to leave their shared residence.

They are now engaged in a legal battle over their home and daughter's custody.