Voting has officially ended in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ayawaso East parliamentary primary, with sorting and counting of ballots currently underway at the Nima Cluster of Schools in Accra.

The internal party election, which is being held to select the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the March 3, 2026, by-election, attracted strong participation from party delegates. Although more than 1,100 delegates were expected to vote, party officials say turnout was generally high, reflecting the keen interest surrounding the contest.

Polling commenced at exactly 9:00 a.m. and closed at 4:00 p.m., in line with the party’s electoral guidelines. Immediately after polls closed, electoral officials began the sorting and counting of ballots in the presence of party agents, observers, and security personnel. The official results are expected to be declared later today.

Five aspirants are vying for the party’s ticket following the death of the sitting Member of Parliament, Naser Toure. The candidates include Mohammed Ramne, the NDC Constituency Chairman; Hajia Amina Adam, widow of the late MP; Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria; Dr. Yakubu Azindow, a political scientist; and Najib Mohammed Sani.

The atmosphere at the polling centre remains tense but calm, as supporters of the various candidates anxiously await the outcome. A strong police presence has been deployed at the venue to ensure law and order and to prevent any disturbances as the counting process continues.

Throughout the day, party executives and observers monitored proceedings closely, praising the orderly conduct of delegates despite earlier tensions and allegations of inducement that surfaced ahead of the vote.

NDC officials have indicated that any concerns arising from the process will be addressed through the party’s internal mechanisms once the primary is concluded.

The Ayawaso East primary is widely seen as a crucial contest, given the constituency’s status as a traditional NDC stronghold. As a result, the candidate who emerges victorious is largely viewed as the frontrunner in the upcoming by-election, where the party will be seeking to retain the seat.

Supporters of all five aspirants have remained at the venue, chanting party songs and expressing confidence in their preferred candidates, while party leaders continue to call for calm, unity, and respect for the final outcome.

Once the results are announced, the NDC leadership is expected to quickly rally behind the winner to begin an intensive campaign ahead of the March 3 by-election, with party unity expected to be a key focus in the days following the primary.