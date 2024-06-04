7 hours ago

The Head of the Adjin-We Ruling Family of Katamanao have distanced themselves from the supposed enstoolment of Joseph Nii Laryea as Chief of Katamanao.

According to the Principal Elders, members and the entire Adjin-We Family, they are not privy to any processes leading to the installation of Afotey-Agbo known in political circles as ‘Lion’.

The Royal House in a statement signed by Seth Otu Okley, Head of Family of the Ruling Adjin-We insisted that the family had nothing to do with the purported nomination, election and installation of the said Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo

Otu Okley further added that the purported process is uncustomary and unlawful.

The family questioned the reason for the installation of a new Chief when there was a substantive Chief.

“We wish to further inform the general public that we have a substantive Chief in the person of Nii Otu Akwetey XI who is the Father of the said Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo and who has been sick for some time,” it said.

The family continued: “A year and a half ago, we wrote to his son, Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo to visit our Chief and brother who is his father as stated but up till today, he has not responded to our request to Visit and to see his father’s state of Health and adding that “there has been absolutely no information about his status whether he is still alive or not. “

However, lawyers for the family, Addo Atua & Co in a letter dated 23rd December 2022 addressed to Afotey-Agbo requesting details on the health status of the Nii Otu Akwetey XI read: “As our further instructions do go, the family has not been informed of the state of health of their Family Member and time has raised a matter of immense concerns in the family circles.”

In the view of lawyers, “our final instructions in the interim are thus to request, and which we hereby do, for you to arrange a Visit to the aforesaid Nii Otu Akwetey IX, who has been under your sole control and care, by a delegation from the Family…”