51 minutes ago

The High Court has granted Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, one of six persons sentenced to death for attempting to overthrow the government, bail pending the hearing of his appeal.

Debrah, a fleet manager by profession, was granted bail in the sum of GH¢2.5 million with two sureties to be justified, allowing him temporary freedom while his appeal is determined.

He was among six individuals convicted in November 2023 for conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason, after being found guilty of plotting to destabilize the country and overthrow the constitutionally elected government.

The six—Donya Kafui (alias Ezor), Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, Johannes Zikpi, and three soldiers, WO II Esther Saan Dekuwine, L/Cpl Ali Solomon, and Cpl Sylvester Akanpewon—were sentenced to death by hanging following one of Ghana’s most high-profile treason trials in recent years.

The case also saw the acquittal of ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar, who were cleared of abetment and conspiracy charges.

The prosecution, led by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, presented 13 witnesses, including seven military officers, after proceedings that began in April 2021.

Debrah’s bail marks a significant legal development as the appeal process unfolds, with the court stressing that all bail conditions must be strictly adhered to pending the final determination of the case.