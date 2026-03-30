3 hours ago

Nerissah Akordor, a 26-year-old salesperson, and Courage Addo, a 28-year-old barber, have appeared before a Ho High Court for stealing and dishonestly receiving stolen monies, respectively, with additional charge for money laundering.

The accused couples, currently in prison custody, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before the court, which was presided over by, and were expected to reappear on April 27, 2026.

Assistant State Attorney, Anthony Ghattie, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Justice Rose-Marie A. Asante, that sometime between January and December of 2025, Akordor allegedly stole GHS5.189 million from the proceeds of the sale of commodities belonging to Amenuveve Sorgbor Company Limited (Guinness Depot in Ho).

Addo was accused of receiving the stolen funds, knowing they were the proceeds of crime, and of the two couples acquiring properties, including a building and vehicles, with the funds.

The prosecution said on January 10, this year, Madam Theresa Ama Agbovi, the Chief Executive Officer of Amenuveve Sorgbor Co. Ltd. reported to the Police that Akordor was her sales girl of four years and was promoted in January 2025 to manage Sales Point two, which responsibilities included collecting and recording cash, mobile money transactions, sales of beverages, and accounting for purchased goods, with a monthly salary of GH¢1,500.

He said for some time, despite efforts to maintain the business, including obtaining facilities from financial institutions, the Company still incurred significant losses.

Sometime in December 2025, he narrated that the complainant received a tip-off that Akordor had acquired substantial property with Addo, her boyfriend and suspected it to be monies appropriated from the Company.

The prosecution said investigations confirmed that Akordor had acquired a building and was putting up another, leading to the complainant confronting and subsequently being reassigned, but d showing dissatisfaction, the accused resigned from her employment.

Mr Ghattie said Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons and the recovery of one Mercedes-Benz C250 and one Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic, with investigations identifying a two-unit chamber-and-hall self-contained apartment and a one-story apartment, 90 per cent completed, belonging to Akordor.

He said Addo admitted to receiving GH¢90,000 from Akordor to support a building project at his father’s house, while Akordor’s savings with a credit union company increased astronomically to about GH¢10,000 every month during the period of her promotion, and huge sums of money were deposited into Addo’s mobile money account.

He disclosed that an audit conducted on the Company revealed that Akordor developed a process that allowed her to bypass accounting for closed sale sessions, and that the audit identified that over GH¢5 million was stolen.

Mr Emile Atsu Agbakpe, Counsel for the accused, prayed the court to cause the release of keys to the building (family-owned), where Akordor was staying before her arrest, saying other family members living there had become stranded.

Justice Asante directed the prosecution to look into avoiding inconvenience to the other occupants.

The court was consequently adjourned to April 27, 2026.

GNA