The Kaneshie District Court has once again adjourned the case involving the murder of 38-year-old Immigration Officer, Stephen King Amoah, to November 4, 2025, as police investigations continue.

The adjournment, which occurred on Wednesday, October 22, followed a request by police prosecutors for a warrant to arrest an additional suspect who remains at large.

Unlike previous hearings, the prime suspect, Bright Aweh, and the second accused, Thomas Zigah, also known as Nii Dzaase, were present early for the proceedings.

Family and friends of the late officer have expressed confidence in the justice process, commending the police for their continued commitment to uncovering the truth behind the killing.

Stephen King Amoah was reported missing on July 3, 2025, after leaving his home to meet a friend at Ashongman Estate.

His charred body was discovered six days later, on July 9, at Abuom Junction near Kwabenya, sparking a major police investigation and subsequent arrests.