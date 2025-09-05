56 minutes ago

The Adabraka District Court has adjourned the case involving the murder of immigration officer Stephen King Amoah to October 9, 2025, after prosecutors requested more time to advance investigations.

At Thursday’s sitting, prosecutors informed the court that the Ghana Police Service required additional time and specialised gadgets to progress with the case.

They confirmed that a court order had been secured to facilitate the process and prayed that the suspects, Bright Aweh and Thomas Ziggah, remain in custody.

Counsel for the accused, Gordon Aboagye, raised concerns over the conditions under which the suspects are being held.

He argued that, in line with democratic principles, the families of the suspects should be made aware of their location to allow visitations.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, he appealed for calm and urged them to allow the law to take its course.

The court also appealed to the late officer’s relatives to remain patient and respectful, assuring them that justice would be served in full.

Meanwhile, proceedings took a dramatic turn when the aunt of the deceased performed rituals in the courtroom, breaking eggs and invoking curses on those she believes were behind Amoah’s death.

“Anyone responsible for his death should also suffer the same fate. All your generation will suffer the same fate; the gods should deal ruthlessly with anyone responsible. The gods shouldn’t spare anyone involved,” she declared.

The case has drawn widespread public attention since Amoah, 38, was declared missing on July 3, 2025, and later discovered dead on July 9 at Abuom Junction near Kwabenya.