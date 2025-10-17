35 minutes ago

The High Court in Accra on Friday, October 17, 2025, adjourned proceedings in the criminal cases involving the former Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Asibey Antwi, and his deputy, Gifty Oware-Mensah, after both failed to appear in court.

In the case of Mr. Antwi, his lawyer informed the court on Thursday that his client had been instructed to report to police investigators in Kumasi and was currently complying with that directive.

The lawyer, dressed in African print, further explained that the defence had not yet been served with the official charge sheet.

The court subsequently ordered that both the charge sheet and hearing notices be properly served on Mr. Antwi before the case is recalled for hearing.

In a related development, proceedings in the case involving Mrs. Oware-Mensah, the former Deputy Executive Director of the NSA, were also postponed after her legal representatives submitted a two-day medical excuse duty on her behalf.

The matter has been rescheduled for next week.

Both officials are facing separate investigations connected to alleged financial and administrative irregularities at the National Service Authority.

According to court filings, prosecutors allege that approximately GH¢653 million was lost through fraudulent practices, including the creation of ghost service personnel and the use of fake bank loans to divert state funds.

The cases form part of a wider probe into corruption within the NSA, with investigators vowing to ensure accountability and recovery of public funds.