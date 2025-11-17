1 hour ago

The Kumasi High Court has adjourned to Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the ongoing case concerning the funeral arrangements and the dispute over who is legally recognised to perform the widowhood rites of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba).

Proceedings on Monday, November 17 focused on the cross-examination of Georgina Osei, the lawful attorney of plaintiff Akosua Serwaa, who insists she is the late musician’s legal wife.

During cross-examination:



Defence lawyers suggested that Akosua Serwaa returned a head drink to the late musician—a traditional act signifying the end of a marriage.

The witness denied this claim.

The witness denied this claim.

The witness was confronted with a video allegedly showing Daddy Lumba confirming who performed in-law rites during his mother’s funeral.

She responded that the video had been edited and was therefore not reliable.

She responded that the video had been edited and was therefore not reliable.

Defence counsel further suggested that Serwaa’s refusal to perform nsiyie (in-law rites) caused the separation.

The witness again dismissed the claim, maintaining her earlier stance on the video.

The witness again dismissed the claim, maintaining her earlier stance on the video.

She also denied suggestions that the deceased failed to attend the funeral of Serwaa’s mother in 2018.

When asked whether the family of a deceased person is responsible for burial and final rites, the witness answered yes.

A marriage certificate between the plaintiff and the late musician was introduced, but defence counsel argued the document was fake, pointing out inconsistencies:



The certificate lists the plaintiff’s birth name as Akosua Serwaa Schindler,



While the witness testified that her birth name is simply Akosua Serwaa.

Cross-examination will continue on Tuesday, November 18.

Defence counsel Dominic Kwadwo Osei said he is satisfied with the progress of proceedings but stressed that the judge alone will determine the outcome.

He added that their goal is to ensure a peaceful funeral process.

The presiding judge has indicated that a final ruling will be delivered on November 25, 2025.

Daddy Lumba died on July 26, 2025. Since his passing, a legal and traditional dispute has emerged over which of two women is the rightful widow:



Akosua Serwaa, who claims to be his lawful wife, and



Priscilla Ofori (Odo Broni), who is also asserting widowhood rights.

The court’s final decision will determine who performs the customary rites for the late musician.