An Accra High Court has ordered that proceedings in the criminal trial of Nana Appiah Mensah be conducted virtually following medical advice.
The directive was issued after the court received a doctor’s note indicating that the embattled businessman should avoid “maximal physical exertion,” prompting the shift from in-person hearings to electronic sessions.
Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, is facing multiple charges, including defrauding by false pretence, operating a gold trading business without a licence, and money laundering.
He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and remains on bail as the case continues.
The trial is tied to the collapse of Menzgold, a defunct gold trading firm whose operations allegedly led to losses for thousands of customers across Ghana.
The High Court had earlier directed the accused to open his defence, marking a critical stage in the long-running case.
With the latest development, proceedings will now continue virtually as the court balances the need for due process with the health considerations of the accused.
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