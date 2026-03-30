4 hours ago

An Accra High Court has ordered that proceedings in the criminal trial of Nana Appiah Mensah be conducted virtually following medical advice.

The directive was issued after the court received a doctor’s note indicating that the embattled businessman should avoid “maximal physical exertion,” prompting the shift from in-person hearings to electronic sessions.

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, is facing multiple charges, including defrauding by false pretence, operating a gold trading business without a licence, and money laundering.

He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and remains on bail as the case continues.

The trial is tied to the collapse of Menzgold, a defunct gold trading firm whose operations allegedly led to losses for thousands of customers across Ghana.

The High Court had earlier directed the accused to open his defence, marking a critical stage in the long-running case.

With the latest development, proceedings will now continue virtually as the court balances the need for due process with the health considerations of the accused.