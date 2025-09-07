2 hours ago

The Adabraka District Court has cautioned the family of the late immigration officer, Stephen King Amoah, to exercise restraint as the trial of his alleged killers proceeds.

Presiding Judge Mrs. Abena Owusu Omenyo acknowledged the family’s grief but warned that unlawful conduct in or around the courtroom would not be tolerated.

“If you commit a crime in the courtroom or court premises, you should be ready to go to Nsawam prisons,” the judge stated.

“It is not easy losing a loved one. I beseech the court to advise the family members to allow due process to be followed.”

Case Background

Her warning followed concerns raised by Mr. Godwin Aboagye, who held brief in court and reported that he was nearly attacked by family members at the last sitting. He urged the court to step in, stressing:The defence further requested that the court direct police to disclose the specific station where the accused are being held, so family members could provide support. Counsel also emphasized that the accused had a right to access their lawyers.The first accused, Bright Aweh, alias Highest Bright, and the second accused, Thomas Zigah, face charges of conspiracy to murder and murder.

Both have been remanded, with their pleas yet to be taken.

Amoah, a Ghana Immigration Service officer, went missing on July 3, 2025, after leaving home to meet Aweh at Ashongman Estates. His body was later discovered in a drain at Abom Junction.

Investigations revealed the meeting stemmed from a WhatsApp exchange involving images of cash.

Aweh claimed he had given Amoah GH₵500,000 to settle a debt and retain the balance, but police flagged inconsistencies in his account.

Aweh was initially charged with kidnapping but later arrested for murder after police discovered a bloodstained camouflage fabric and a fufu pestle wrapped in polythene at his residence. Zigah was arrested following further investigations.

The case has been adjourned, with both accused persons to remain in lawful custody.