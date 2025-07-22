2 hours ago

An Accra Circuit Court has refused a bail application for nine individuals charged in connection with the recent violent disturbances in Nkwanta, located in Ghana's Oti Region.

Presiding over the matter, Judge Isaac Addo sided with the prosecution’s position that the situation in Nkwanta remains unstable and sensitive.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, who led the prosecution, argued that granting bail at this time could compromise both the safety of the accused and the public, stressing that individual rights must be weighed against the collective security of the community.

In response, the defense team urged the court to consider the extended duration of custody, insisting their clients were constitutionally entitled to bail. However, the judge ruled that the prevailing public interest outweighed the request for temporary release.

The nine accused—Evans Mawugbe, Donkor Ebenezer, Solomon Amenu, Robert Dzanka, Kenyenso Senyo, Edwin Yeboah, Yudah Adule, Keteke Joshua, and Grace Ordzi—have been remanded for two more weeks. The court has not yet taken their pleas.

They face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime, rioting, causing harm, and rioting with weapons.

According to the prosecution, the accused were apprehended during a coordinated security operation involving the Police, Military, and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The security effort was part of the enforcement of a curfew imposed after a violent incident on June 26, 2025, reportedly sparked by a ritual activity at the Yam Market that escalated into widespread unrest.

The disturbance resulted in injuries to several residents—identified as Emmanuel Popolampo, Azumah Angela, Akwasi (alias Commando), and Ruth. One unidentified man later died from gunshot wounds sustained during the chaos.

Authorities confirm that while these nine are currently in custody, other suspects remain at large, and investigations are still underway.

