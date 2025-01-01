2 years ago

The Tema High Court will determine the fate of showbiz personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger today.

Afia Schwarzenegger is standing trial for a case of contempt by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Ashanti regional chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi.

It would be recalled that Chairman Wontumi had dragged Afia Schwarzenegger and other contemnors including United Television (UTV) to court after she and the other contemnors run commentary on a case pending before the court during an entertainment show, the United Showbiz, broadcasted on UTV in July 2022.

The three contemnors namely Felicity Ama Agyeman, aka Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias Kwame A-Plus and Emmanuel Barnes alias Mr Logic were fined GH¢60,000 each (5,000 penalty units), a fine they have since paid.

A fourth person Fadda Dickson Narh, an Executive Producer of United Television (UTV), was pardoned by the court after the court held that he showed remorse before the case was brought to it by causing a publication to be made on UTV apologizing.

Afia Schwarzenegger, who was also a panelist on the programme was sentenced to 10 days in prison for contempt of court.

However, Afia Schwarzenegger was absent on the day of pronouncement.

She made an appearance on Tuesday December 20, 2022 in the company of her lawyer who moved a motion on notice for a variation of the sentence.

The Court is expected to render a verdict on the matter today.