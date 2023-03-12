2 hours ago

Popular social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has come out to react to recent claims by Lawyer Maurice Ampaw that she has supposedly been banned from making comments or picking fights on socal media.

Lawyer Maurich Ampaw in an interview with GhanaWeb said that the Tema Court banned her from engaging in social media banter for two years.

He added that if Afia Schwar ever violated the rules, she would have a new sentence imposed on her.

“This is the latest news, and this is more painful. Afia ought to be monitored by every single Ghanaian on social media…If she engages in social media insults or beef, the court said that we should arraign her before court for another sentence,” he told GhanaWeb in an interview.

Well, in an interview with Zionfelix on the Uncut show, Afia Schwar said that the court never said that.

She added that the Ghanaian media must do better with their work because what ever she was told not to do by the court is public dcument that can easily be accessed by everyone who wants to know.

She also went haywire and used some unprintable words on Lawyer Maurice Ampaw for making the suggestion that she has been asked not to speak on social media by the court when she literally works on the same platform.

Listen to Afia Schwar speak below…