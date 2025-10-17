3 hours ago

The Accra High Court has dismissed an application filed by lawyers for Kwabena Adu Boahene, the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), seeking to suspend his ongoing criminal trial while an appeal on a related ruling is heard.

The defence had urged the court to stay proceedings, arguing that their clients could not receive a fair trial until they gained access to additional disclosure documents they claim are essential to their case. However, the court ruled on Friday, October 17, 2025, that the trial would continue as scheduled despite the pending appeal.

Lead counsel Samuel Atta-Akyea argued that the documents in question were crucial and potentially exculpatory. The defence maintained that the denial of access to those materials compromised the accused’s right to a fair trial.The Deputy Attorney-General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, opposed the motion, asserting that the defence had not demonstrated any exceptional grounds for the trial to be paused. He further contended that the materials sought were either irrelevant to the case or not in the possession of the prosecution — the basis on which the earlier court refused the defence’s disclosure request.In a separate move, the Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, this week withdrew all charges against Mildred Donkor, the third accused, under Section 59 of Act 30, allowing her to testify as a prosecution witness. The notice, filed on October 15, indicates that Donkor will provide key testimony concerning transactions and her dealings with Adu Boahene and other accused persons — a step expected to strengthen the prosecution’s case.Kwabena Adu Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, and Advantage Solutions Limited are facing multiple charges, including stealing, money laundering involving GH¢49.1 million, willfully causing financial loss to the state, and abuse of public office.

Prosecutors allege that the accused diverted state funds into private accounts through unauthorized transactions.

The case will continue before the Accra High Court as the appeal process proceeds in parallel.