The Kumasi High Court has dismissed an injunction seeking to halt the funeral of legendary highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, paving the way for his burial to proceed as planned.

The legal challenge was filed by Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, who claimed to be the late singer’s lawful wife and argued that her marital rights were being overlooked in the funeral arrangements. She wanted the court to restrain the musician’s family head, Kofi Owusu Fosu, and another woman, Priscilla Ofori—also known as “Odo Broni”—from organizing the ceremony.

The court’s decision follows weeks of tension surrounding who holds the legitimate right to oversee the highlife icon’s burial. The family had earlier announced December 6, 2025, as the date for the final funeral rites at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Although the ruling allows preparations to continue, the unresolved dispute over marriage claims and funeral control