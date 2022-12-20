4 hours ago

An Abuja High court has granted Anita and her estranged husband, Paul Okoye divorce.

Anita who got married to Paul in 2014 cited cheating, separation, being an absent father, fraud, and difficult experiences as her major reasons for seeking a divorce.

She requested a monthly settlement of $20,000 and a number of her husband’s mansions.

In the divorce petition signed by her lawyer, Ojonimi Akpe and Okutepa J.S at an Abuja High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, Anita had earlier claimed that she contributed N10 million as an agreement with her husband that she would be granted space at the mall he had just completed in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

She, however, claimed Paul Okoye cheated her out of a deal.

The petition reads in part, “That I know as a fact that the petitioner founded a company called TannkCo in 2019.

