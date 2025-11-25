1 hour ago

The long-awaited first court appearance of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and seven others in the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) scandal has been pushed back after the High Court did not sit on Monday, November 24, 2025.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which had earlier indicated that all eight accused would be arraigned before the Criminal Division of the High Court, confirmed the postponement in an update on its official Facebook page.

The notice read: “CR/0106/2026 Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta & 7 Ors. This case has been adjourned as the Court would not sit on the originally scheduled date of 24 November 2025. A new date would be communicated to the Republic and the Accused Persons.”

The adjournment temporarily halts progress on the 78 charges filed against Mr. Ofori-Atta and the other accused persons. The charges include conspiracy to influence a procurement process and alleged violations of the Public Procurement Act in relation to the controversial revenue assurance contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and SML.

Those charged alongside the former minister include former GRA Commissioners-General Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and Emmanuel Kofi Nti; senior GRA officials Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoa; former Finance Ministry Technical Advisor Ernest Akore; SML owner Evans Adusei; and the company itself, Strategic Mobilisation Limited.

Their court appearance was expected to mark a major milestone in what has become one of the most high-profile corruption cases in recent years—one that has fueled national debate over procurement transparency, oversight gaps, and the broader accountability framework governing public finances.

With the case now stalled, both prosecutors and defence lawyers must wait for the judiciary to announce a fresh date before proceedings can begin.