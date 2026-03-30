4 hours ago

The Adentan Circuit Court has fined three individuals GH¢4,000 each after they admitted assaulting a teacher at West Africa Senior High School in Adenta.

In addition to the fines, the court ordered the trio to sign a two-year bond of good behaviour.

Delivering judgment on March 30, 2026, the presiding judge cited several mitigating circumstances, including the fact that two of the convicts are students currently preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). The court also noted that all three had already spent six weeks in remand custody.

Background to the case

The incident occurred in February 2026 on the school campus, where the victim, Nicholas Teye, was attacked after a confrontation with one of the students escalated.

The assault sparked widespread concern among education stakeholders, with teacher unions raising alarms about growing indiscipline and safety challenges in schools.

Mr. Teye, who sustained injuries during the attack, is said to be recovering.

Members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers and other education professionals were present in court to show solidarity with him.

The case has reignited discussions on student discipline and the need to ensure the safety of teachers within Ghana’s educational institutions.