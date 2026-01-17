3 hours ago

An Adenta Circuit Court has granted bail to a man accused of duping a businessman of GH¢500,000 under the pretext of securing an auctioned state vehicle.

The accused, Bawah Yusif Sarkodie, whom prosecutors describe as an alleged national security operative, has been charged with defrauding by false pretence.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court admitted Sarkodie to bail in the sum of GH¢600,000, with two sureties, and ordered him to report to the police every Monday. The case has been adjourned to March 9, 2026.

Prosecution’s Account

Chief Superintendent Patience Mario, presenting the facts, told the court that the complainant, Charles Amoakoh, operates a car rental business around Adenta Pantang Junction, while Sarkodie is a businessman residing at West Legon.

According to prosecutors, Sarkodie had been renting vehicles from Amoakoh when, in May 2025, he allegedly introduced himself as both a National Security operative and an official of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He reportedly claimed he had access to Toyota Land Cruisers seized by the state and could help the complainant acquire them at auction from Tema Harbour for GH¢500,000 per vehicle.

The prosecution said Sarkodie invited Amoakoh to meet him near the Tema Community 18 Municipal Assembly, explaining that the money was needed to facilitate the release of the vehicle.

On May 6, 2025, at about 10:00 a.m., Amoakoh—accompanied by two witnesses—allegedly met Sarkodie at the agreed location.

Prosecutors said Sarkodie collected the GH¢500,000 inside the complainant’s vehicle, claiming part of the money would be used as a “token” to fast-track the transaction.

The court was told that Sarkodie then entered a nearby building and never returned, later switching off his phones and becoming unreachable.

Arrest and Ongoing Investigations

Following a formal complaint, Sarkodie was arrested on September 11, 2025, prosecutors said. Investigators also suspect he may be connected to similar alleged fraud cases within Accra, a claim still under investigation.

The matter will return to court in March as proceedings continue.