6 hours ago

The High Court has granted a mandamus application for Tema Central, directing the Electoral Commission (EC) to complete the collation of the two outstanding polling station results.

This decision follows an application filed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which also includes the constituencies of Okaikwei Central, Techiman South, and Ablekuma North.

The court’s ruling comes after the dismissal of an objection by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which challenged the court’s jurisdiction to hear the application.

The NPP’s legal team, led by Gary Nimako, argued that the EC should be compelled to complete the collation of results in the affected constituencies. Nimako stated that the EC failed to finalize the collation process between December 8, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

Initially, Ebi Bright of the NDC was declared the winner in Tema Central. However, following a re-collation by the EC, Charles Forson of the NPP was declared the winner. The EC cited threats to its staff in Tema Central as a factor in the delay.

In addition to the ruling, the court also ordered the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, to provide adequate security to ensure the collation process is completed without disruption.