5 hours ago

Plans to honour Ghana’s late highlife legend Daddy Lumba with a second memorial event in Accra have been thrown into disarray, as legal battles, internal family divisions, and conflicting directives continue to shape the unfolding controversy.

The uncertainty follows proceedings at the Accra High Court, where a ruling on an injunction seeking to halt the planned “Celebration of Life” event has been adjourned to April 23, 2026, leaving organisers in limbo.

The proposed memorial, scheduled for March 28 and 29, 2026, was initiated by members of the late musician’s immediate family, led by his sister Ernestina Fosuh, alongside Evangelist Papa Shee.

However, the family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen, moved to stop the event through legal action, arguing that it was not sanctioned by the broader family structure.

When the matter came before the court, both Papa Shee and Daddy Lumba’s widow, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, were present. But after deliberations, the court deferred its ruling, effectively placing the fate of the event on hold.

Injunction Bars Celebration Plans

In a separate but related development, lawyers for the family, Baba Jamal & Associates, announced that the court had upheld an interlocutory injunction restraining organisers from proceeding with the event.

“The court totally prohibits any attempt to proceed with the celebration of life or any such event,” the statement said, warning that any defiance would amount to contempt of court and could attract legal sanctions.

The injunction specifically bars the organisation, promotion, or hosting of the event at Independence Square or any other location.

New Family Head Moves To Halt Legal Case

In a dramatic twist, the legal battle has been complicated by a sudden leadership change within the family.

A letter dated March 25, 2026, announced that Kwabena Brefo has taken over as acting head of the Ekuona Royal Family, replacing Victor Kofi Owusu, who was reportedly removed from office on March 11, 2026.

“I have been instructed by the family to direct that you discontinue the ongoing case… as the said suit does not align with the intentions and objectives of the family,” the new acting head stated in his directive to the family’s lawyers, Baba Jamal & Associates.

He further requested a full inventory of all ongoing legal matters initiated by his predecessor, signalling a possible shift in the family’s legal strategy.

Background: Death, Marriage Dispute And Funeral Tensions

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60. He was survived by two wives—Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori (Odo Broni)—whose competing claims triggered a legal battle over spousal recognition.

The Kumasi High Court eventually ruled that both women were legitimate spouses, rejecting attempts to grant exclusive recognition to either party.

Tensions deepened further over funeral arrangements, with some family members pushing for a postponement to allow for an autopsy. On December 12, 2025, the Accra High Court initially halted the burial but later lifted the injunction, allowing the funeral to proceed the following day.

Uncertain Future for Memorial Event

With an active court injunction in place, a pending ruling, and a leadership dispute within the family, the planned “Celebration of Life” now hangs in uncertainty.

The next hearing on April 23 is expected to be pivotal in determining whether the event will go ahead or be permanently blocked, as the legal and familial battle over Daddy Lumba’s legacy continues to unfold.