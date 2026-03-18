44 minutes ago

The Court of Appeal (Criminal Division) has dismissed an application for a stay of proceedings filed by Dr Naa Dedei Tagoe, one of the accused persons in the ongoing case of The Republic v. Charles Bissue, Raphael Mensah, and Dr Naa Dedei Tagoe.

The application sought to halt proceedings at the High Court after the trial court refused to suspend its earlier ruling of December 9, 2025, which directed that the first prosecution witness testify in camera.

Counsel for Dr. Tagoe argued that the directive could undermine the accused persons’ constitutional right to a fair and public hearing, insisting that the circumstances justified a stay of proceedings.

However, the prosecution opposed the application, contending that no irreparable harm had been demonstrated. It further maintained that the High Court’s ruling included adequate safeguards to protect the rights of the accused and prevent any miscarriage of justice.

After considering arguments from both sides, the Court of Appeal ruled that the applicant had failed to establish exceptional circumstances to warrant the request. The application was therefore dismissed for lack of merit.

The decision clears the way for the trial at the High Court to proceed, where Charles Bissue, Raphael Mensah, and Dr. Tagoe are facing charges over allegations of receiving bribes and illicit gifts to unlawfully fast-track the issuance of a mining concession sticker for an unlicensed company.