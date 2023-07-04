6 minutes ago

The persistent issue of racism continues to plague a country like Italy, which has often been at the center of such incidents.

One of the most affected individuals over the years has undoubtedly been Mario Balotelli who has Ghanaian parents but chose to represent his country of birth, and a recent decision has raised eyebrows and sparked concerns.

According to the latest reports, the Court of Turin has ruled that insulting Balotelli does not constitute racism.

Naturally, Super Mario's response to this decision is eagerly anticipated in the coming days.

However, there is a growing concern that this ruling may exacerbate an already significant problem - racism, which Italy has yet to effectively combat even in 2023.

Unfortunately, racism remains a sensitive issue that too frequently dominates the headlines in Italy.

This is particularly evident in stadiums, where inappropriate behavior from some fans towards players based on their skin color or origin has been observed in recent years.

Ibrahimovic, Vlahovic, Kevin Prince Boateng, and many others have fallen victim to this despicable behavior, with Mario Balotelli often being singled out.

The last time Super Mario was directly subjected to racism, at least in Italy, was in autumn 2019 during a Verona-Brescia match when he was forced to throw a ball towards the Verona stands due to racist chants.

This is just one example among many, as the Court of Turin recently dealt with a case from 2017, involving Juventus fans displaying a banner with the words "Balotelli Africano" (Balotelli African).

However, based on an in-depth investigation, as reported by TGCOM, the relevant authority has chosen to close the case, deeming the accusation of racism against Balotelli in this instance an exaggeration.

The statement written on that banner was therefore not deemed legally actionable.

The 2017 banner displayed by a few Juventus fans, specifically three representatives of Forza Nuova, which read "Balotelli Africano," generated considerable controversy, prompting the Court of Turin to open a case, which has now been dismissed.

But why did the Public Prosecutor reach this decision? It is simple.

The prosecution did not recognize the offense of spreading propaganda and inciting racial discrimination, referring to a statement Balotelli himself made in an interview where he referred to himself as "First African, then Italian."

The ruling by the Court of Turin has ignited discussions and raised concerns about the interpretation of racism in Italy.

It remains to be seen how this decision will impact future cases and efforts to address the ongoing issue of racism within the country.