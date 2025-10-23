2 hours ago

A Magistrate Court in Kano, Nigeria, has ordered two well-known TikTok content creators, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, to marry within 60 days, following their involvement in a series of viral videos deemed “indecent” by authorities.

The directive was issued by Magistrate Halima Wali on Monday, October 20, after reviewing videos circulated online that showed the pair displaying romantic gestures considered inappropriate under Kano State’s moral and religious codes.

The Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board had earlier accused the duo of producing and sharing content that violated state laws on public morality and decency.

In her ruling, Magistrate Wali instructed the Hisbah Board — the state’s Islamic moral police — to facilitate the marriage between the two TikTokers within the 60-day period. She further warned that failure to comply would be treated as contempt of court.

The court also directed the Chairman of the Censorship Board to supervise the execution of the order.

Both content creators were recently arraigned on charges related to producing and distributing obscene material. Mai Wushirya had earlier been remanded in custody after videos of him and Yar Guda surfaced online, prompting public outrage.

Officials of the Censorship Board reiterated that the videos breached Kano’s Sharia-compliant media regulations, which ban sexually suggestive or immoral visual content.