Lawyers representing Akosua Serwaa, the woman who claims to be Daddy Lumba’s first wife, have disclosed that the court declined to recognise their ordinance marriage largely because the marriage certificate they presented was found to be questionable.

According to her counsel, William Kusi, the court identified serious flaws in the document, including missing signatures and other legal irregularities, which undermined its credibility.

He explained that the judge ruled that the document tendered was only an extract and not the original certified marriage certificate, weakening their case significantly.

Despite the court’s position, Mr Kusi maintained that the certificate remains valid and authentic under German law.

The court also rejected photographs submitted as evidence of the marriage, stating that in today’s digital age, such images could easily be altered through technological means.

In delivering its decision, the court took into account recorded statements made by the late highlife legend in which he openly referred to both women as his wives.

As a result, the Kumasi High Court on Thursday ruled that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni are legally recognised as surviving spouses of Daddy Lumba. The ruling grants both women equal rights to perform widowhood rites and enjoy related marital entitlements.

The court further directed the abusuapanyin and family heads to ensure that the rites and responsibilities are carried out peacefully and without conflict.

Reacting to the judgment, Mr Kusi said although the outcome was not what his client had hoped for, the legal team would carefully study the full ruling before deciding on their next move.

“If, after meeting with the delegation, we believe there is sufficient basis to appeal, we will proceed. Ultimately, the truth will prevail,” he stated.