9 hours ago

A Kumasi High Court has remanded 14 individuals into prison custody for their alleged involvement in violent disturbances on Election Day in Damongo, Savannah Region.

Out of 16 suspects arraigned, 14 were remanded, while two minors were released.

The violence reportedly erupted due to delays in declaring election results, resulting in the death of one person and significant damage to the Electoral Commission’s office.

Protesters, angered by the situation, allegedly stormed the Damongo Municipal Collation Center and set the EC office ablaze, causing extensive destruction.

Owing to insecurity in the area, the case was transferred from the Savannah Region to the Kumasi High Court.

The accused face nine charges, including unlawful damage, assault, causing harm, and obstructing electoral officers in the performance of their duties.

The State Attorney requested a postponement of the plea to allow for further investigations.

The defence counsel, however, argued for the release of their clients, highlighting that two of the accused are minors.

The court ordered the release of the minors to a responsible guardian, Alhaji Imoro Seidu, who was required to deposit his Ghana Card with the Court Registrar.

The court scheduled the next hearing for December 19, 2024, when pleas are expected to be taken.

The remaining accused have been remanded into prison custody as investigations continue.